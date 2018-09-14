Here are the North East pubs named in the Good Beer Guide 2019

More than 100 pubs in the North East have been given a mention in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2019.

The guide lists the top pubs in the UK, as well as new and existing breweries in each area.

More than 100 North East pubs have been included in this year's Good Beer Guide

Plenty of pubs across the North East were included in the guide, which is broken down by region and town to make it easier for beer lovers to seek out the best pubs in their area, or places they want to visit.

The guide, which is now in its 46th year, is compiled by independent volunteers and each pub is visited at least once so it can be judged.

The beer at each location is assessed according to a national scoring system, with other factors including the pub's history also taken into account.

Here are a selection of the pubs in the North East which have made it into the guide:

Schooner - South Shore Road, NE8 3AF

Miners Arms - Main Street, NE46 4PW

Wig's Place - 49-51 Ramsay Street, NE39 2EJ

Town Mouse Ale House - Basement, 11 St Mary's Place, NE1 7PG

Dolly Peel - 137 Commercial Road, NE33 1SQ

Chaplins - Stockton Road - SR1 3NR

Brown Bear - 27 Hide Hill, TD15 1EQ

Ship Isis - 26 Silksworth Row, SR1 3QJ

Milecastle Inn - North Road, NE49 9NN

One-Eyed Stag - 5 The Square, NE16 4JB

Electrical Wizard - 11 New Market, NE61 1PS

Cooper Rose - 2-4 Albion Place, SR1 3NG

Wor Local - Front Street, NE42 5HJ

Narrow Nick - High Street, NE65 7TB

Wheat Sheaf - 26 Carlisle Street, Felling, NE10 0HQ

What is CAMRA?

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) works to promote real ale and pubs, and boasts more than 187,000 members across the world.

Through their campaigning, real ale is now produced by more than 1,500 breweries and there are more than 11,000 specialist products.

To view the full list of North East pubs, you can buy a copy of the guide on the CAMRA website.