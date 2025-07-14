This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

From JLS and JADE to Deafheaven and Discharge - here’s the North East gigs that caught our attention before the end of 2025

The North East of England has plenty of sonic spoils to come throughout the rest of 2025.

Be it pop superstars like JADE or indie stalwarts such as Kasabian, there’s over 100 shows and counting set to grace the region before the end of the year.

Here’s our pick of the concerts still to come to the North East before the end of 2025

Several more music festivals have completed their annual event over the weekend, with the conclusion of both TRNSMT in Glasgow and Wireless 2025 done and dusted for another year.

But just because the music festival calendar across the United Kingdom is starting to dwindle down, that doesn't mean there will suddenly be a concert drought for the remainder of the year. Far from it – in fact, we’ve seen over 100 gigs coming to the North East over the next few months that begs the question – 'do I need to go to a music festival?'

We’ll let you be the judges regarding that.

But we’ve taken a look through websites such as Ticketmaster, Bandsintown, Skiddle, and TicketWeb to identify some of the big concerts coming to the region before the end of 2025, with tickets still available for many of the shows listed.

So, here’s what caught our eye from the hundreds of shows still to come to the North East before the year is out.

What concerts are still to come to the North East in 2025?

July 2025

From pop superstars to hallowed hip-hop artists and a touch of boy bands for good measure - here's over 100 shows still to come to the North East before the end of 2025. | Canva/Getty Images

July 20 2025: Lindisfarne - Wylam Brewery, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

July 21 2025: Kasabian - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

July 25 2025: Ella Henderson - Durham Cathedral, Durham

August 2025

August 2 2025: Huey Morgan's Nyc Block Party, Jeru the Damaja (DJ Set) - The Cluny, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

August 10 2025: Chali 2na - The Cluny, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

August 12 2025: Arab Strap - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

August 16 2025: Jay Sean - Albert Park, Sunderland

August 20 2025: Robbie Williams @ Come Together - Town Moor Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

August 21 2025: King Creosole - The Georgian Theatre, Stockton

August 22 2025: Kings of Leon @ Come Together - Town Moor, Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

August 28 2025: Inspiral Carpets - The Georgian Theatre, Stockton

August 29 2025: Luke Hains and Peter Buck - The Cluny, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

August 30 2025: Sharon Van Etten and the Attachment Theory - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

September 2025

September 4 2025: Bob Log III - The Cluny, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

September 14 2025: Luke Morley - The Fire Station, Sunderland

September 16 2025: Tom Grennan - Utilita Arena Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

September 18 2025: Self Esteem - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

September 20 2025: Def Leppard - The Forum Music Centre, Darlington

September 20 2025: Black Country New Road - The Glasshouse, Gateshead

September 23 2025: Level 42 - The Glasshouse, Gateshead

September 26 2025: Goldie Lookin’ Chain - Digital, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

September 26 2025: W.A.S.P - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

October 2025

October 2 2025: Corella - Newcastle University Student Union, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

October 3 2025: SONIQUE - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

October 3 2025: The BellRays - The Georgian Theatre, Stockton

October 5 2025: Bilk - The Independent, Sunderland

October 5 2025: Billy Nomates - The Glasshouse, Gateshead

October 6 2025: Deacon Blue - Utilita Arena Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

October 6 2025: CMAT - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

October 8 2025: Edwyn Collins - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

October 9 2025: The Kooks - Utilita Arena Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

October 9 2025: Sleeper - NX, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

October 9 2025: The Wedding Present - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

October 10 2025: Idlewild - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

October 10 2025: Lareun Spencer Smith - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

October 10 2025: The Divine Comedy - The Glasshouse, Gateshead

October 11 2025: Killswitch Engage - NX, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

October 11 2025: Paradise Lost - Newcastle University Student Union, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

October 12 2025: New Found Glory - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

October 12 2025: Wet Wet Wet - The Glasshouse, Gateshead

October 13 2025: Pale Waves - The Fire Station, Sunderland

October 14 2025: Bury Tomorrow - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

October 16 2025: John Grant - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

October 16 2025: VLURE - The Grove, Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

October 16 2025: Lightning Seeds - Middlesbrough Town Hall, Middlesbrough

October 16 2025: Rumer - The Glasshouse, Gateshead

October 17 2025: Mclusky - The Cluny, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

October 18 2025: JADE - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

October 19 2025: Suzanne Vega - The Glasshouse, Gateshead

October 20 2025: Those Damn Crows - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

October 21 2025: The Stranglers - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

October 23 2025: JADE - NX, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

October 23 2025: Newton Faulkner - University of Northumbria, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

October 24 2025: The Lovely Eggs - Newcastle University Student Union, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

October 24 2025: Martin Jensen - NX, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

October 25 2025: Remember Monday - Digital, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

October 28 2025: The Wytches - The Cluny, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

October 29 2025: Jah Wobble - The Cluny, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

October 31 2025: Discharge - The Cluny, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 2025

November 1 2025: Skindred - Middlesbrough Town Hall, Middlesbrough

November 3 2025: MONO - The Cluny, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 4 2025: Palaye Royale- NX, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 4 2025: Bow Wow Wow - The Cluny, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 5 2025: Echobelly - The Cluny, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 6 2025: James Marriott - NX, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 6 2025: Joey Valence and Brae - Newcastle University Student Union, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 7 2025: Wednesday 13 - Digital, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 7 2025: Deafheaven - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 7 2025: Rianne Downey - Reds Bar, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 8 2025: JLS - Utilita Arena Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 9 2025: Drowning Pool, Spineshank and Hed P.E. - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 10 2025: Sprints - Newcastle University Student Union, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 11 2025: Saxon - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 12 2025: BC Camplight - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 12 2025: Gary Numan - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 12 2025: Lottery Winners - NX, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 12 2025: Willy Mason - The Cluny, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 13 2025: Pop Will Eat Itself - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 14 2025: Five - Utilita Arena Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 14 2025: Space - Digital, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 14 2025: Toby Lee - The Georgian Theatre, Stockton

November 15 2025: The Offspring - Utilita Arena Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 15 2025: Amble - Newcastle University Student Union, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 15 2025: Peter Hook and The Light - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 17 2025: Heaven 17 - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 18 2025: Ash - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 18 2025: English Teacher - NX, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 18 2025: Loyle Carner - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 19 2025: Loyle Carner - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 19 2025: Howard Jones - The Glasshouse, Gateshead

November 20 2025: Inspiral Carpets - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 21 2025: Young Knives - The Cluny, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 22 2025: Bad Manners - The Fire Station, Sunderland

November 22 2025: The Crazy World of Arthur Brown - The Studio, Hartlepool

November 24 2025: Lambrini Girls - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 25 2025: Kingfishr - Newcastle University Student Union, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 25 2025: Wheatus - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 26 2025: Five - Utilita Arena Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 26 2025: Lacuna Coil - Northumbria University, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 27 2025: Rizzle Kicks - NX, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 27 2025: Starsailor - Northumbria Students Union, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 28 2025: Cast - NX, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 28 2025: Fisherman’s Friends - Middlesbrough Town Hall, Middlesbrough

November 29 2025: Mumford and Sons - Utilita Arena Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

November 29 2025: Black Grape - NX, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

December 2025

December 2 2025: Everything Everything - NX, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

December 3 2025: Jools Holland and His Rhythm and Blues Orchestra - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

December 4 2025: Alessi Rose - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

December 4 2025: The Undertones - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

December 5 2025: The Wombats - Utilita Arena Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

December 6 2025: Stereophonics - Utilita Arena Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

December 9 2025: Madness - Utilita Arena Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

December 12 2025: Tony Hadley - The Glasshouse, Gateshead

December 17 2025: Big Country - Boiler Shop, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

December 20 2025: Lindisfarne - O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

December 23 2025: The Southmartins - Middlesbrough Town Hall, Middlesbrough

Are you a promoter putting on a ‘can’t miss’ show to include in our round up in the North East before the end of the year? Drop an email to the writer of this article for possible inclusion when we update.