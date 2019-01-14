From Wagamama to Five Guys - here are the food hygiene ratings for every Metrocentre Gateshead restaurant The Metrocentre may be a shopping haven, but it also has plenty of restaurants in case you fancy a bite to eat in between browsing. But how do all the restaurants fare on the food hygiene ratings scale? Here are all the scores you need to know. 1. Ask Italian 58 Garden Walk, Metrocentre Gateshead, 5 stars, 13 November 2018 Shutterstock other Buy a Photo 2. KFC 76-78 Russell Way, Metrocentre Gateshead, 5 stars, 7 March 2018 Shutterstock other Buy a Photo 3. Bella Italia 60 Garden Walk, Metrocentre Whickham, 5 stars, 13 December 2018 Shutterstock other Buy a Photo 4. Big Lukes World Buffet Lower Yellow Mall, Metrocentre Gateshead, 5 stars, 15 August 2017 Shutterstock other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 6