From Wagamama to Five Guys - here are the food hygiene ratings for every Metrocentre Gateshead restaurant

But how do all the restaurants fare on the food hygiene ratings scale? Here are all the scores you need to know.

1. Ask Italian 58 Garden Walk, Metrocentre Gateshead, 5 stars, 13 November 2018 Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. KFC 76-78 Russell Way, Metrocentre Gateshead, 5 stars, 7 March 2018 Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Bella Italia 60 Garden Walk, Metrocentre Whickham, 5 stars, 13 December 2018 Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. Big Lukes World Buffet Lower Yellow Mall, Metrocentre Gateshead, 5 stars, 15 August 2017 Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

View more