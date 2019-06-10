Year of the Rabbit: New comedy drama on Channel 4 - here's what's in store

A new comedy drama debuted on Channel 4 last night (10 Jun), bringing together an unlikely Victorian crime-fighting trio to take on the baddies of London's East End.

Year of the Rabbit stars Matt Berry as Detective Inspector Rabbit, "a hardened booze-hound who's seen it all", and is set in Victorian London.

What is Year of the Rabbit about?

Year of the Rabbit follows "a group of Victorian detectives including Detective Inspector Rabbit and his new, hapless, by-the-books partner,” played by Freddie Fox.

While investigating a local murder, the chief of police’s lewd but insightful adoptive daughter becomes the country’s first female officer.

Together, the trio must fight crime while rubbing shoulders with “street gangs, crooked politicians, Bulgarian princes, spiritualists, music hall stars and the Elephant Man.”

All in a day’s work.

Who is in the cast?

The main character is played by Matt Berry, who has appeared in a number of successful comedies in recent years, including The IT Crowd, The Mighty Boosh and Toast of London.

Alongside him, Freddie Fox (Pride) takes ont he role of his idiotic by-the-books partner Wilbur Strauss, and Susan Wokoma (Chewing Gum) stars as Mabel Wisbech.

The series will also see appearances from Bodyguard and Line of Duty's Keeley Hawes, Sally Phillips (Smack the Pony, I'm Alan Partridge), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty), David Dawson (Ripper Street), Alun Armstrong (New Tricks), Paul Kaye (Game of Thrones) and Matthew Holnes (Darkplace).

Where can I watch it?

The first episode of Year of the Rabbit is available to watch again on Channel 4’s website.