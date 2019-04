What’s on in North Northumberland, April 11-18

See what’s on in North Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events.

ALNMOUTH

PENFOLD PRESS. DAN BUGG EXHIBITION. THE OLD SCHOOL GALLERY. UNTIL MAY 17.

ALNWICK

DINOSAUR TRAIL. ALNWICK GARDEN, 11AM-4PM. UNTIL APRIL 22.

100 YEARS OF FASHION. BAILIFFGATE GALLERY. UNTIL SEPTEMBER 8.

AMBLE

ROCK DOG. DOVECOTE CENTRE, 2PM. £5, CHILD £3. (PG).

BERWICK

KIRILL SOKOLOV. PAINTER. GRANARY GALLERY, 11AM-4PM, WED-SUN. UNTIL MAY 5.

ROY VOSS: THE WAY THINGS ARE. BERWICK VISUAL ARTS. GYMNASIUM GALLERY. WED-SUN, 11AM-4PM. FREE. UNTIL JUNE 2.

JULIAN CLARY: BORN TO MINCE. THE MALTINGS, 7.30PM. £26, CONCS £24.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD. THE MALTINGS, 2PM. £8.50, CHILD £5. (PG).

CRAGSIDE

GET CLOSER TO NATURE. 11AM-3PM. UNTIL APRIL 22.

FELTON

FLOWER GARDEN. JANE MURRAY & HELEN POREMBA. GALLERY 45. MON-SAT, 10AM-5PM. UNTIL MAY 30.

HAUXLEY

ASTRONOMICAL SOCIETY. DISCOVERY CENTRE, 7.30PM. £3, CHILD £1.

LINDISFARNE

EASTER EGG HUNT. CASTLE. £2 PLUS ADMISSION. UNTIL APRIL 28.

NOW YOU SEE ME. CASTLE. STORIES, RUMOURS & HALF-TRUTHS. UNTIL NOVEMBER 3.

WALLINGTON

LAMBING SHED LIVE. 12.30pm & 2pm. £7.50. BOOKING ESSENTIAL. 07469 203088 OR INFO@BROOMHOUSEFARM.CO.UK

WARKWORTH

EASTER ADVENTURE QUEST. CASTLE, 11AM-5PM. UNTIL APRIL 28. £1 PLUS ADMISSION.

Friday

ALNWICK

ELDERBERRIES WALKING GROUP, ALNWICK GARDEN, 10AM. DONATION FOR REFRESHMENTS. WEEKLY.

AMBLE

PETERLOO. DOVECOTE CENTRE, 7.30PM. £5, CHILD £3. (12A).

BERWICK

BALLROOM & LATIN, ST CUTHBERT’S PARISH CENTRE, 7.30PM. £2.50. WEEKLY.

DUMBO. THE MALTINGS, 6PM. £8.50, CHILD £5. (PG). UNTIL APRIL 19, TIMES VARY.

PAXTON

BEETLE DRIVE. VILLAGE HALL, 7PM. £2, CHILD 50P.

Saturday

ACKLINGTON

SALSA TASTER CLASS. VILLAGE HALL, 7PM. £2.

ALNWICK

SPRING SHOW. WILLOWBURN SPORTS CENTRE, 11AM-5PM. £2.

BERWICK

CAMERA CLUB EXHIBITION. ST AIDAN’S CHURCH HALL, 10AM-2PM. FREE.

SPITTAL SPRING FAIR. ST PAUL’S CHURCH HALL, 10.30AM-2PM.

Sunday

ALNWICK

BALLROOM & LATIN. ST MICHAEL’S CHURCH HALL, 6.30PM. BEGINNERS. £5. WEEKLY.

BERWICK

CAR BOOT SALE. CASTLEGATE CAR PARK. CARS £5. WEEKLY.

MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS. THE MALTINGS, 7.30PM. £8.50, CHILD £5. (15).

Monday

ALNWICK

ELDERBERRIES PILATES. ALNWICK GARDEN, 9.15AM & 10.30AM. £4. weekly.

MUSIC. JOHN BULL INN, 8.30PM.

AMBLE

SAILING AND KAYAKING. COQUET SHOREBASE TRUST. £25 SESSION, £40 DAY. UNTIL WEDNESDAY.

BERWICK

HOSPICECARE DROP-IN. HAZEL MARSDEN HOUSE, 10AM-1PM. weekly.

HORNCLIFFE

ACOUSTIC. FISHER ARMS, 8PM.

LESBURY

CONTRACT BRIDGE. VILLAGE HALL, 6.30PM, WEEKLY. 01665 575289.

WALLINGTON

LAMBING APPRENTICE. 2PM-4PM. £35. UNTIL THURSDAY. BOOKING ESSENTIAL. 07469 203088.

Tuesday

ALNWICK

DUPLICATE BRIDGE. WEAVERS’ COURT, 6.45PM, WEEKLY. 01665 604830.

BERWICK

THE WIFE. BERWICK FILM SOCIETY. THE MALTINGS, 7.30PM. £8.50, CONCS £7. (15).

Wednesday

ALNWICK

ELDERBERRIES YOGA. ALNWICK GARDEN, 10.30AM. £4. WEEKLY.

QI GONG FOR HEALTH. COSTELLO CENTRE, BAILIFFGATE, 2PM £3. WEEKLY.

CONTRACT BRIDGE. ALNWICK HOSPITAL, 6.30PM, WEEKLY. 01665 603197.

BALLROOM & LATIN LINE DANCE. ST MICHAEL’S PARISH HALL, 7PM. £5. WEEKLY.

BERWICK

DEMENTIA FRIENDLY SCREENING: HIGH SOCIETY. THE MALTINGS, 2PM. £4.50. (U).

RSC AS YOU LIKE IT LIVE BROADCAST. THE MALTINGS, 7PM. £16.75, CONCS £15.75, CHILD £8.75.

PAXTON HOUSE

ART WORKSHOP. HAYLOFT GALLERY, 11AM-4.30PM. £15. WEEKLY.

SHILBOTTLE

KAKOFONY UKULELE GROUP. THE FARRIERS ARMS, 7PM, WEEKLY.

WHITTINGHAM

ALN & BREAMISH LOCAL HISTORY SOCIETY. LEE’S GARAGE. MEMORIAL INSTITUTE, 7.30PM. £3.

Thursday, April 18

AMBLE

BUMBLEBEE. DOVECOTE CENTRE, 6PM. £5, CHILD £3. (12A).

BERWICK

COFFEE MORNING. Urc, 10AM-11.30AM.

WOOLER

GLENDALE ACCORDION & FIDDLE CLUB. LIAM STEWART DUO. GLENDALE HALL, 7PM-11PM. MEMBERS £5, VISITORS £6.50.

ATTRACTIONS

Opening Times May Vary.

Alnwick

Aln Valley Railway, Sat & SUN, 10.30am-4.30pm. £5, Child £1.

Castle. 10am-5.30pm. £16.75, concs £13.50, child £8.85.

Alnwick Garden. 10am-6pm. £12, concs £10.50, child £4.50.

Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. Mon-SaT, 10am-4pm.

Bailiffgate Museum & gallery. tues-sun, 10am-4pm. £4, concs £3, child £1.

Barter Books. 9am-7pm.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm, Sat 10am-5pm. Free.

Bamburgh

Castle. 10am-5pm. £11.25, child £5.50.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum. 10am-5pm. Free.

Belford

Hidden History Museum. 10am-4pm. Free.

Belsay

Hall, Castle and Gardens. 10am-6pm. £10, concs £9, child £6.

Berwick

Barracks. 10am-6pm. £5.20, concs £4.70, child £3.10.

Chathill

Preston Tower. 10am-6pm. £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

Chillingham

Castle. noon-5pm. £10.50, Concs £9.50, ChILD £6.50.

Wild Cattle Park. Mon-Fri From 10am, Sat Closed, Sun 10am & 11.30am. £8.50, concs £6.50, child £3.50.

Cragside

Garden 10am-5pm, House 11am-5pm. £19, child £9.50.

Dunstanburgh

Castle. 10am-6pm. £5.70, concs £5.10, child £3.40.

Etal

Castle. Wed-Sun, 10am-6pm. £5.70, Concs £5.10, Child £3.40.

Ford

Lady Waterford Hall. 11am-5pm. £3.50, Concs £3.

Heatherslaw

Corn Mill. 10am-5pm. £4, concs £3.50.

Light Railway. 10am-4pm. £7.50, Concs £6.50, Child £4.50.

Howick Hall

Gardens. 10.30am-6pm. Last entry 5pm.

Lindisfarne

Castle. Daily, Times Vary. £9, child £4.50.

Lindisfarne Centre. £4, concs £3.50, child £2.

Priory. 10am-6pm. £7.20, concs £6.50, child £4.30.

Longframlington

Gardens. Daily. Book on 01665 570382 or www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

North Charlton

Armstrong Household And Farming Museum. Open From Easter.

Warkworth

Castle 10am-6pm. Hermitage, Sun & Mon, 11am-4pm. £7.20, concs £6.50, child £4.30.

Woodhorn

Museum. Wed-Sun, 10am-4pm. £7, concs £6, child free.