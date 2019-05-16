Trio offers familiar and the surprising

Alnwick Music Society’s final concert of the main season featured the Pro Musica Trio in an excellent programme of duos and trios performed at St James’s Church.

David Le Page and Robin Ireland opened with a duo for violin and viola by Mozart, after which Richard Jenkinson joined David in a duo for violin and cello by Zoltán Kodály.

After the interval, the entire ensemble played trios by Beethoven and Ernö von Dohnányi.

While the beautifully played works by Mozart and Beethoven offered familiar fare, it was good to have the contrast of two outstanding Hungarian works from the 20th century.

Perhaps the surprise was Dohnányi’s delightful Serenade for string trio, a lively, lyrical and playful piece and a work that deserves to be better known.

However, the highlight was a dramatic performance of Kodály’s duo, with both performers capturing the essence of Magyar music.

St James’ proved the ideal venue for a small ensemble such as this, providing a truly intimate chamber music setting for this most enjoyable concert.

The society is arranging different musical experiences through its outreach and education programme, and there will be a one-hour lunchtime recital of harp music by Richard Allen at St Paul’s Church, on May 31. Details are at www.alnwickmusicsociety.co.uk