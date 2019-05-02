Supreme strings at the music society

Concert-goers in Alnwick will be given a rare opportunity to hear live music written for string duos and trios this week.

Alnwick Music Society will provide just that as it plays host to the Pro Musica String Trio.

The group is made up of the extremely experienced and well-known chamber musicians David le Page on violin, Robin Ireland on viola, and Richard Jenkinson on cello.

Their programme will begin with a duo for violin and viola by Mozart, followed by a duo for violin and cello by Zoltan Kodaly.

There will then come a string trio by Beethoven, and finally the concert will end with a serenade for string trio by Erno von Dohnanyi.

While the fine works by Mozart and Beethoven may be relatively well-known in classical music, those of the Hungarian composers Kodaly and Dohnanyi are perhaps less familiar.

However, they will provide and interesting contrast, consisting of highly approachable music from the early 20th century.

The concert takes place tomorrow (Friday), at 7.30pm, in St James’s United Reformed Church in Pottergate, Alnwick.

Tickets are £15 adults, £5 ages 19 to 30, and free for under 18s. They are available from the society’s website at www.alnwickmusicsociety.co.uk or people can pay by cash or cheque on the door on the night.