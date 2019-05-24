Singer is heading back to house gig

Award-winning singer-songwriter Reg Meuross is making a return to Seahouses.

The Somerset performer will play a house-concert at St Cuthbert’s House in the village on Saturday.

Reg’s clever and imaginative lyrics have earned him a reputation as a master storyteller and led Mike Harding to introduce him onto the stage of The Royal Albert Hall as “one of the finest singer-songwriters this country has produced”.

In recent weeks he has been named Soloist of the Year by respected music site Folking.com.

Reg brings to the stage a collection of songs, performed with humour and depth.

Host Jill Sutheran said: “Reg played a gig here five years ago, which showed us all that everything they say about his songs, his music, and his performance is true.

“It’s certainly time for a return visit and we hope he’ll garner many more Northumbrian fans with this visit.”

Reg is currently touring with his latest album 12 Silk Handkerchiefs, which tells of fighting fishwife Lillian Bilocca, who led a battle for better trawler safety following Hull’s Triple Trawler Disaster of 1968. Like much of Reg’s work, this project has grown into something very significant.

Doors to the concert open at 7pm. Tickets are £12.50 and can be reserved by calling 01665 720456.