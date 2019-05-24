Romeo and Juliet ballet at Alnwick Castle – and it’s free

As part of the Royal Opera House BP Big Screen, a beautiful and passionate live screening of Romeo and Juliet will take place at Alnwick Castle on Tuesday, June 11.

Free of charge to all, up to four tickets per person will be allocated, but these must be booked in advance only through the Alnwick Castle website www.alnwickcastle.com/events

Local groups and societies, as well as schools, can access larger ticket allocations by getting in touch via email at events@alnwickcastle.com or ring 01665 511086.

This free event is a great opportunity for students who are studying theatre, ballet, dance and drama to watch a stunning, live performance up close.

Kenneth MacMillan’s ballet is one of a series of events carried out by Northumberland Estates in a bid to make the arts more accessible to the local community.

As the tickets are free, there will be a collection on the night for anyone who would like to donate to local charity, HospiceCare North Northumberland.

Romeo and Juliet is a well known tragedy written by Shakespeare early in his career about two young, star-crossed lovers in Italy whose deaths ultimately reconcile their feuding families.

Kenneth MacMillan’s ballet adaptation of Romeo and Juliet has been widely acclaimed.

David Hawke, head of Alnwick Castle Ventures, said: “We are thrilled that Alnwick Castle has been chosen as one of the 24 sites across the UK to screen this astonishing and beautiful performance from The Royal Opera House which will be offered at no charge to the audience.

“We are hoping as many people as possible will come along to the castle and share in this wonderful experience.”

Picnics are permitted but Alnwick Castle operates a strict no glass policy and asks people not to bring alcohol on to the premises. There will be onsite catering providing hot and cold food, snacks, soft drinks and a fully licensed bar.

Gates open at 5.30pm and the live performance screening starts at 7pm.