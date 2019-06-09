New on Netflix UK: the best TV series and movies coming up in June 2019

It's another bumper month on Netflix as we head into summer.

Black Mirror's latest instalment and the return of a much over-looked Brazilian sci-fi series will be trying their best to keep you gloomy while the sun blasts down outside.

Meanwhile, Martin Scorsese returns to Netflix with another look at Bob Dylan, and there's even some true-crime in there - because what would a month on Netflix be without it?

Here are all the best TV series and movies coming up in June 2019.

Black Mirror (Season 5)

A trailer for three new Black Mirror episodes surprise dropped in May, confirming that Charlie Brooker's techno-horror would be returning in June.

'Smithereens’ follows a cab driver with an agenda who becomes the centre of attention on a day that rapidly spirals out of control and stars Fleabag's 'Hot Priest', Andrew Scott.

‘Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too’ stars Miley Cyrus in an episode in which"a lonely teenager yearns to connect with her favourite pop star - whose charmed existence isn’t quite as rosy it appears.

And in 'Striking Vipers’, two estranged college friends reunite in later life, triggering a series of events that could alter their lives forever.

They could feature a slightly different tone to the cynical, tech-phobic episodes we’ve seen from Brooker previously though, with the writer hinting to Radio Times that the new episodes may contain “a mix” of Black Mirror’s trademark nihilistic tone and some slightly lighter episodes.

5 June

Happy! (Season 2)​

The premise of Happy! is certainly... different.

The show tells the story of disgraced police detective Nick Sax, who lives as a social outcast and fills his days with heavy drinking and substance abuse.

After a massive heart attack, Sax comes into contact with a small, blue, winged unicorn named Happy (an animated character) that only he can see.

Far from the family-friendly viewing you might expect from that synopsis, Happy! is a foul-mouthed black comedy; an acquired taste sure, but one that's worth a try.

5 June

3% (Season 3)​

If Black Mirror doesn't satiate your craving for dark sci-fi, try this Brazilian dystopian thriller, in which young adults from the impoverished 'Inland' are given a single opportunity to complete 'The Process' and advance to an affluent, distant 'Offshore' society.

Only 3% of the make it (hence the show's title), and The Process splits families, breaks relationships, and creates chaos all with the promise of wealth.

A fascinating exploration of class, surveillance and government over-reach, 3% has two series already on Netflix to catch up on, making it the perfect Black Mirror accompaniment.

7 June

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

The Rolling Thunder Revue was a free spirited tour on which Bob Dylan experimented and debuted songs – occasionally drafting in special guests – that would comprise 1976 album ‘Desire’.

Famed director Martin Scorsese’s latest documentary on Dylan looks to explore that time period, but it might not be as straightforward as it sounds.

“Truth and myth are blurred in Martin Scorsese’s film experience,” says the thumbnail description on Netflix UK, while Variety reports that in America, the film is described as, “part documentary, part concert film, part fever dream.”

On top of that, a source told Variety that, “There’s a reason the word ‘story’ appears in the title.”

12 June

Dark (Season 2)​

When Dark's first season premiered in December 2017, iNews' Jeff Robson said: "The latest Netflix drama premiere has inquisitive kids, a fascination with 80s pop culture and horror/sci-fi mystery at its heart."

"An alternative title for Dark [Netflix's first original series created in Germany] could be 'Gloomier Things'."

That first season was set in the small German town of Winden, and told the story of four teenagers who ventured to the Winden caves, and were greeted by strange goings on and a shadowy figure (not unlike the Demogorgon).

In Season 2, Jonas finds himself trapped in the future and desperately tries to return to 2020 while friends Martha, Magnus, and Franziska are trying to uncover how student Bartosz’ is involved in the mysterious incidents occurring in their small hometown.

21 June

The Confession Tapes (Season 2)​

This second season of the true crime docu-series once again takes a slightly different tack to shows like Making A Murderer, which aim to find the truth behind those who've been wrongly accused of crimes.

In The Confession Tapes, we dive into the stories of those people who confess to crimes they did not commit, asking why it is they would do such a thing, and examining the situations around what drove them to it.

This should be a fascinating watch.

21 June

Everything coming to Netflix UK in June 2019:

1 June

Arthdal Chronicles

Oh, Ramona!

A Royal Affair

Mystic Pizza

Transformers: The Last Knight

What a Girl Wants

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole

The Guilty

3 June

Malibu Rescue: The Series

4 June

Miranda Sings Live... Your Welcome

6 June

Alles ist gut

Despicable Me 3

7 June

The Black Godfather

The Chef Show

Designated Survivor: Season 3

Elisa & Marcela

I Am Mother

Pachamama

Rock My Heart

uper Monsters Monster Pets

Tales of the City

iZombie: Season 5

10 June

Rush

Black Earth Rising

12 June

Jo Koy: Comin' In Hot

13 June

The 3rd Eye 2

Jinn

14 May

The Alcàsser Murders

Awake: The Million Dollar Game

Charité at War

Leila

Life Overtakes Me

Murder Mystery

Unité 42

18 June

Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives

The Terminator

19 June

Beats

The Edge of Democracy

20 June

The Beguiled

21 June

Ad Vitam

Bolívar

Girls Incarcerated: Season 2

GO! Vive a tu manera: Season 2

Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil

La misma sangre

Mr. Iglesias

25 June

Mike Epps: Only One Mike

Creed II

27 June

Answer for Heaven

Daniel Sosa: Maleducado

28 June

The Chosen One

Dope: Season 3

Exhibit A

Motown Magic: Season 2

Paquita Salas: Season 3

Shaft

Twelve Forever

TBC

Trinkets