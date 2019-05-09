Lots planned at Amble Puffin Festival

Preparations for this year’s Amble Puffin Festival are in full swing, with a healthy programme of activities lined up.

The festival takes place over the bank holiday weekend of May 25-27 and will feature a range of quirky and eclectic activities – from puffin-related crafts, to a talk by author Vince Hunt on Latvia’s environmental movement in the 1990s.

Events will include a craft fair, guided nature walks, bird watching, local history talks, arts and crafts, watersports and live music.

Organisers, Amble Development Trust, promise events to interest all age groups in a variety of locations throughout the town.

The iconic seabirds, after which the festival is named, have also arrived on nearby Coquet Island in good time for their breeding season.

To see the puffins, and thousands of other seabirds, take a puffin cruise from the harbour (weather permitting).

Coquet Island’s puffin expert Paul Morrison will be available to answer any question you may have on the wildlife and history of Coquet Island.

Richard Ilderton, of British Divers Marine Life Rescue, will also give a talk on the life of a local marine wildlife rescue team.

Visitors are also encouraged to look out for Tommy Noddy the giant puffin and children’s puffin artwork in various shop windows.

There will also be kite displays on The Braid.

For full details, visit www.amblepuffinfest.co.uk or search on Facebook and Twitter. There is still some availability for the craft and food stalls which are on all three days. So if any crafty or foodie folks would like a stall, they can download a form from the website.