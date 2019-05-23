Head to castle for knights of drama

Step back into spectacular action from the past as knights gather for the Alnwick Joust.

All the action takes place at Alnwick Castle throughout the bank holiday weekend, with knights on horseback engaging in combat in full 15th century dress.

James Boyd, activities manager, said: “The Alnwick Joust is a very special, exciting and atmospheric event and will be our biggest jousting event to date.

“With the addition of longbow demonstrations, medieval minstrels and Rosa Mundi’s medieval camp, it will be a thrilling occasion for everybody.”

Jousting will take place twice a day, morning and afternoon, from Saturday to Monday.

After each battle, combatants will be available for photographs and chats about their training and care of the horses.

Visitors can also watch The Art Of Dressage with international trainer Peter Maddison-Greenwell and learn how the present day sport has evolved from medieval battlefield manoeuvres.

From Tuesday until Friday, May 31, Dressed To Kill will show the ancient right of Trial by Combat as armoured knights do battle.

Other half-term activities include games in the Artisans Courtyard, magic with Peterkin the Jester, broomstick training and Dragon Quest.

Admission charges apply.