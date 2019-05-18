Folk trio heading back to church on latest tour

A popular folk group is heading to Northumberland for its latest concert.

Caim is back by popular demand as part of its 2019 tour of the North East and Midlands.

The group will be performing at St Mary’s Church in Newton-by-the-Sea, on Tuesday in a fund-raising concert.

Fans will be able to enjoy the harp, flute, whistle and clarsach, backed with a bodrhran beat, producing toe-tapping tunes overlaid with polished harmonies.

A Caim concert combines Scottish and Irish traditional and contemporary songs and music.

Caim is made up of Jacynth Hamill, Heather Innes and Pauline Vance.

Heather and Jacynth sang as an a cappella duo for 16 years before being joined by Pauline in 2015, converting it to a harmony duo with harp and flute.

This will be their third visit to St Mary’s Church, bringing their unique combination of close harmony singing and skilled playing to the audience.

The fund-raising concert starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £8, with children under 12 going free, and they are available on the door.

For further information contact 01665 577385, or for more information about Caim visit the website at https://celticcaim.com