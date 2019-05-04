Folk group Alnwicky rings the changes to line-up

There’s a new line-up for a young Alnwick folk band.

Alnwicky, which has been performing for three years, will say goodbye to keyboard player Jamie Macaulay as he steps aside to focus on his university studies.

Original line-up of folk group Alnwicky, including keyboard player Jamie Macaulay, centre, who has left the band, and flautist Jess Dobson, second from the right, who will be taking a break from June.

Jamie was a founding member of the group and has appeared at almost every gig.

Stepping into his shoes will be Duchess’ Community High School student Toby Cooke, on percussion.

He also plays with band Tinfoil and is the British junior pro freestyle kitesurfing champion and won the Junior Male Award at the Alnwick & District Sports Council Awards earlier this year.

Dan Lyst, from the band, said: “Jamie will be a great loss to Alnwicky. To be able to play the music you love all over the country with your best friend really is living the dream.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Toby to the band though, and we are excited about the new challenges and opportunities for us over the coming year.”

Flautist Jess Dobson is also taking a break from Alnwicky as she will go to Australia for a year as part of her chemistry degree. However, she will be back playing when she returns home. Fellow flautist Zoe Gilroy will switch to bass guitar.