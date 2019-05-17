Family concert in aid of organisations

A Family Spring Concert is being held at St Paul’s RC Church, in Alnwick, on Saturday, from 4pm to 5.30pm.

Among the performers will be The Bailiffgate Singers, St Paul’s RCVA Primary School Choir and Swansfield Park Primary School Choir.

A family ticket is £10, an adult ticket is £5 and £2.50 for those aged 14 to 18. Tickets are available from The Bailiffgate Singers and Claire Mead on 07525 748728, or email contagious.alnwick@gmail.com

Profits will be divided between The Bailiffgate Singers and Contagious Youth and Schools Work.