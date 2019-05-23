Coastal inspiration in art

Take a trip to the seaside in the latest exhibition at Alnmouth’s Old School Gallery.

The venue will play host to a By The Sea display by Brita Granstrom and Mick Manning in its new summer exhibition, starting tomorrow (Friday).

Swedish-born Brita studied in Stockholm before moving to the UK and settling in the Borders.

Her devotion to the outdoors resonates throughout her work, which depicts tender moments at home and time spent at the coast with loved ones.

Gallery director Penny Morrison said: “Brita is a successful artist with work exhibited all over the world and we are absolutely delighted to show her paintings in Alnmouth.

“Her work is full of joy, in the spirit of paintings such as Winifred Nicholson, infused with Northumbrian light.

“We just love them.”

Brita’s illustrative style lends itself perfectly to her collaborative work with her partner Mick in their children’s books, many of which are inspired by their lives together with their four children.

Mick’s latest illustrations have been used in a new book, Near The Bear North, and some of the prints will be on display as part of the exhibition.

His work uses the pochoir technique – a stipple application with hand-cut stencils.

Inspired by the strength and beauty of wildlife, Mick is a highly successful, award-wining printmaker whose work is much sought after.

He graduated from the Royal College of Art and went on to teach illustration at the Glasgow School of Art, while nurturing the talents of some of the country’s most gifted artists.

The By The Sea exhibition can be seen at the gallery in Foxton Road until Friday, July 12, daily from 10am to 5pm. All work is available to buy.