Bites and frights in company’s latest show to get your teeth into

It’s fright night at Northumberland Theatre Company as it gets its teeth into a new production.

You’ve read Dracula the book and seen Dracula the film. Now NTC presents Dracular...The Travesty.

Northumberland Theatre Company presents Dracula...The Travesty.

The show, which is described as “light, funny and daft, but with some genuinely scary moments”, has been devised by the company’s own actor and writer Stewart Howson.

Inspired by the famous novel by Bram Stoker, it is a prime example of Gothic storytelling – imaginative, atmospheric and exciting, with all the expected elements of the story, including wolves, bats and brides.

A cast of three – Stewart Howson, Gillian Hambleton and David McCarthy – will take the tale to small venues in towns and villages across the North East, Yorkshire and Scotland.

And there will be plenty of audience participation, humour and music to enjoy.

Northumberland Theatre Company presents Dracula...The Travesty.

Stewart said: “Fangs aint wot they used to be. It’s bats. There’s a lot at stake.”

The show, which is directed by Gillian Hambleton, with Stuart Hanrahan as stage manager, should appeal to family audiences.

It can be seen in this area at Newbiggin Maritme Centre on Wednesday, at 7.30pm; the Dovecote Centre in Amble on Thursday, May 23, ay 7.30pm; Eglingham Village Hall on Friday, May 24, at 7.30pm; and Watson Memorial Hall in Lucker on Saturday, May 25, at 7pm.

For further details and ticket information visit the Northumberland Theatre Company website at www.northumberlandtheatre.co.uk