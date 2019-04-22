Beautiful beaches, but play your part in protecting them

One of the great things of Northumberland is our coastline.

The small seaside towns and villages, the castles and the hidden coves make this one of the most beautiful places in Britain.

Picture by Kev Ash

Getting out on an isolated beach is good for the soul and great for photography.

I was really glad to see my first sand martins on Thursday last week.

Weighing just 13g and a mere 12cm long, they come all the way from Africa, along with a host of other birds that make the cliffs, beaches, dunes and mudflats their home.

At the same time, I picked up plastic waste from the beach, waste that is threatening the wildlife along our shores, not to mention poisoning our fish stock and other marine creatures.

Picture by Jimmy Morse

I know most photographers have a green approach to life and they care about the environment.

I am a firm believer that wonderful photography helps to make others aware that our planet needs protecting.

That old saying should be modified: leave nothing but footprints, take nothing but photos and the litter you find.

Picture by Lyn Douglas

Picture by Nathan Atkinson

Picture by Stephen Innes