Acclaimed printmaker makes county debut

One of the country’s leading printmakers is showcasing work in Alnmouth in a first for Northumberland.

Royal College of Art graduate Dan Bugg set up the Penfold Press in 2006 as a studio and publisher of original prints.

Since then he has worked with a select group of artists, including Emily Sutton, Clare Curtis, Ed Kluz, Mark Hearld and Clive Hicks-Jenkins, to create prints that are sought after by collectors and art lovers.

And now, for the first time, a selection of the work is being exhibited and for sale in Northumberland at the Old School Gallery.

Dan said: “When working at the Penfold Press, the energy and sense of enjoyment you get from working with others is infectious. The print studio is usually a fun place to be, with collaboration and shared endeavour being at the heart of everything I do.

“I’ve always wanted that spirit to help the Penfold Press grow and I think one of its great strengths is the sense that we are all in it together, artist and printmaker working as one to help develop and realise an idea.

“All the artists are incredibly supportive and keen to collaborate and share ideas.

“The studio isn’t a huge commercial space; instead it’s a place where artists, family and friends come together.

“We have a mutual enthusiasm for collaboration and we enjoy what we do. Hopefully this comes through in the finished print and it, in turn, finds an audience.”

The prints celebrate quintessentially British scenes – the countryside, allotments, folklore and traditions.

Framed prints will be on display, along with unframed, limited edition prints to buy.

The exhibition runs until Friday, May 17.