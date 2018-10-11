Eateries have recipe for success in prestigious food awards

Five eateries in Northumberland have been shortlisted for a prestigious national food award.

After a large number of nominations received from the public, the finalists for the fifth Food Awards England have been compiled.

Lal Khazana Indian Restaurant, Shilbottle.

And they include The Apple Inn, Lucker, in the Gastro Pub of the Year (North) category;

Lal Khazana, Shilbottle, in the Best Indian Establishment (North) category;

Drift Café, Cresswell, in the Café/Bistro Café of the Year, (North East) category;

The Library Restaurant at Matfen Hall Hotel Golf and Spa, Matfen Village; and Catch Seafood, Ponteland, in the Hotel Restaurant of the Year (North) category.

A black-tie event will take place at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel, on Monday, when the best professionals of the English food industry will gather for a glamorous night to celebrate the success of local suppliers, servers and businesses in the industry.

The awards seek to recognise the hard work and efforts of those committed to providing English communities with the freshest of products and tastes. They will also showcase the best restaurants, takeaways, pubs, hotel restaurants, cafés and bistros, as well as those who help us explore new flavours and cuisines from different cultures.

Irfan Younis, CEO of organisers Creative Oceanic, said: “All finalists should feel very proud of themselves as it is their clients who have put them forward to get the recognition they deserve.”

“With fierce competition this year, we are looking forward to welcoming the meritorious professionals that operate within the English food industry, who have dedicated their career in providing us with great gastronomic delights and enhancing the reputation of the country. We would like to wish all the finalists the best of luck.”

The Food Awards England 2018 promise to be the most memorable event in the food industry’s calendar this year, with a wide range of accolades to be presented to the most deserving professionals and establishments in the field, including Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, Cooking School of the Year and many more.