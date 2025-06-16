EastEnders has had a creative change - and a new man is now in charge 👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EastEnders will begin a new era on the BBC tonight.

Previous executive producer Chris Clenshaw has left the role.

But who is his replacement - and what has he done before?

‘Something big’ is coming to Walford this summer - as EastEnders prepares for a major creative change. After celebrating its 40th birthday earlier in the year, the iconic soap is about to welcome a new executive producer.

Fans of the BBC favourite will have to wait a bit longer to watch today’s (June 16) episode on iPlayer. Find out more about that here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EastEnders celebrated its 40th anniversary earlier this year. It featured a dramatic live episode - which viewers had a chance to influence in a series first public vote.

But who will take over the reins of the show this summer? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is the new EastEnders executive producer?

The next episodes of EastEnders has been pulled from its early release schedule amid speculation that a legendary character could be returning | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It was announced last September that Chris Clenshaw would be standing down from his role overseeing the iconic soap once the 40th anniversary had passed. It was announced that he would be replaced by Ben Wadey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His first episode is set to air tonight (June 16), the BBC has confirmed. Speaking last week, Ben said: “Next week marks the start of something big in Walford that we hope will get everyone talking, and it’s only just the beginning.

“We’ve got twists, shocks, and plenty of drama lined up for a summer you don’t want to miss.”

What has Ben Wadey done before EastEnders?

Outgoing EastEnders executive producer Chris Clemshaw (L) and his replacement Ben Wadey (R) | BBC

For eagle eyed EastEnders fans, the name Ben Wadey may have already jumped out to them. He has a history with the show, having previously worked as the story editor on the soap.

During his previous time on the soap, he oversaw many stories including the celebrations for the 35th anniversary as well as a special episode focussed on Linda Carter as she struggled with her alcoholism. Ben also played a pivotal role in the introduction of the Panesar family, fronted by the formidable matriarch Suki.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then spent time as the story producer for Holby City’s final season - which concluded in 2022. His final episodes featured the farewell to Holby legend Jac Naylor and the return of numerous beloved characters.

Ben rejoins EastEnders having been the commissioning executive at Channel 4, overseeing shows like Hollyoaks. At the time of his announcement, he said: “I’m thrilled to be returning to EastEnders at such an exciting time for the show.

“Having grown up watching and loving EastEnders, it sparked my passion for television, and I feel I’ve known the residents of Walford my entire life – so to lead this iconic BBC soap into its next chapter is a true privilege.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.