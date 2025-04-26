Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doctor Who is heading to ‘The Well’ this week - but at a slightly later time 👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doctor Who will start at a later time this weekend.

BBC has had to move the show because of live football.

But when exactly will The Doctor’s new adventure start?

The Doctor and Belinda are set for a “scary” trip to a "devastated mining colony” this weekend. However, fans who want to watch it on TV will have to wait a bit longer.

Doctor Who’s latest series is airing weekly on the BBC - but the schedule has been moved around due to live sport. The latest episode will again drop early on iPlayer, it has been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when exactly will Doctor Who be on the Beeb? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Doctor Who on TV today?

Rose Ayling-Ellis in Doctor Who 'The Well' | BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Once again the latest episode of the long-running Sci-Fi show will be released early on BBC iPlayer - and Disney Plus for the rest of the world. It will be available at 8am GMT on streaming platforms.

However if you prefer to watch Doctor Who the traditional way on TV, it will air on BBC One later today (April 26). But the show will be on much later than usual this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to FA Cup football being live in the afternoon, The Doctor’s latest adventure will start at 7.20pm. It is scheduled to run for approximately 45 minutes and will end at 8.05pm.

What to expect from Doctor Who this week?

Far in the future, on a tough, brutal planet, a devastated mining colony has only one survivor. To discover the truth, the Doctor and Belinda must face absolute terror…

Doctor Who’s latest episode is titled The Well and is penned by a first time writer on the show, Sharma Angel-Walfall. Discussing the episode, she said: “There’s an element of fear in there, it’s got that kind of scary, on the edge of your seat kind of vibe. It’s got a lot of heart and warmth and beautiful characters.”

Who is in the cast for Doctor Who this week?

The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) will be joined by some new faces for the latest episode of the beloved BBC sci-fi show. Rose Ayling-Ellis is playing Aliss, Christopher Chung is Cassio and Caoilfhionn Dunne plays Shaya.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the episode, Caolifhionn described it as a “dream come true” and summed it up as “a thrilling horror”.

Rose Ayling-Ellis said: “I’ve always wanted to be part of the show - and to land a complex, layered character like Aliss made it even more exciting.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.