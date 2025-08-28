Destination X fans ‘crack’ location of final stop after clocking huge clue from BBC series
- Destination X fans think they have cracked the final location of series 1.
- The three finalists will compete to win the life-changing prize.
- But viewers think ‘all roads lead to Rome’.
After a journey with more twists and turns than a trip down a country lane, Destination X is almost at the finish line. The show will crown its first winner in just a few hours.
Rob Brydon hosts the hit show, which has reportedly been renewed for a second series by the BBC. It is expected to return in 2026.
Audiences were left “emotional” after a favourite was eliminated last night (August 27). It meant the line-up for the final was confirmed - and remind yourself of the prize at stake.
One of the finalists has revealed how the players kept themselves entertained on the bus. Find out more here.
Destination X fans ‘crack’ the final location
One observant viewer wrote: “So the departure board in show 1 is proving right as you fly into Nice to get to Monaco meaning the final is “all roads lead to Rome”.”
Another echoed: “All roads lead to Rome was the big clue at the start of the series. I think that’s the final destination.”
A fan said: “The final of the US version was London with the finalists flown in, I assume the border checks by bus negated the ability to keep the location secret. The final game required knowledge of London. Maybe, similar for Rome tomorrow.”
One viewer wondered: “What happened to all roads lead to Rome? Or was that a massive red herring?”
Meanwhile, a person predicted: “The location of the first challenge tomorrow is a little north of Rome, then the hunt for Rob will be in Rome.”
We will find out the answer tonight (August 28). Destination X will be on BBC One at 9pm.
If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.