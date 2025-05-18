Rose Ayling-Ellis leads the cast of ITV’s Code of Silence - but she is not the only big name! 👀

Code of Silence is ITV’s latest thriller show.

Rose Ayling-Ellis is the star - along with plenty of familiar faces.

But where do you know the actors from?

ITV will keep up its break-neck start to 2025 with another major new thriller series set to premiere. Code of Silence has been called “groundbreaking” by the broadcaster.

Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis takes on the lead role in this six part drama, which “brings important representation for the Deaf community”. It is set to make its debut on TV tonight (May 18).

But how can you watch Code of Silence and where do you know the cast from? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Code of Silence on TV today?

Rose Ayling-Ellis in Code of Silence | ITV

The six-part thriller is set to make its debut on ITV/ STV later today (May 18). It is set to start at 9pm and will follow the conclusion of the latest Britain’s Got Talent semi-final.

Each episode will run for around an hour and the premiere is due to finish at approximately 10.05pm. The runtime includes ad-breaks.

When is Code of Silence next on TV?

ITV/ STV will be treating viewers to a double dose of the new thriller series. Code of Silence will be back tomorrow (May 19) with another episode.

The show will be available on catch up and on demand via ITVX and STV Player for those who can’t watch it live.

What to expect from Code of Silence tonight?

The preview for the first episode, via Radio Times, reads: “Alison Brooks, a 29-year-old deaf woman, works in the canteen of Kent and Canterbury police station, where her lip-reading skills thrust her into a high-stakes police investigation.

“Recruited by DI James Marsh and DS Ashleigh Francis, Alison proves invaluable as she assists in surveilling a gang planning a major heist, while she also has to navigate her mother's financial struggles, a broken relationship, and the ableist attitudes she encounters at work.”

Who is in the cast for Code of Silence?

Rose Ayling-Ellis takes on the lead role in this ITV show - but she will be joined by plenty of recognisable faces. The main cast includes:

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Alison Brooks

Charlotte Ritchie as DS Ashleigh Francis

Andrew Buchan as DI James Marsh

Kieron Moore as Liam Barlow

Other actors set to appear in the show include Nathan Armarkwei Laryea, Joe Absolom, Beth Goddard, Andrew Scarborough, Fifi Garfield and Rolf Choutan.

Where do you know Code of Silence cast from?

Rose Ayling-Ellis was recently a guest star in the latest season of Doctor Who. She appeared in The Well - a surprise sequel to beloved classic Midnight - playing lone survivor Aliss.

It has been a busy 2025, with Rose having also appeared in the BBC drama Reunion. But you may recognise her from the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2021 which she won - as well as her role as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders.

Kieron Moore was part of the cast for Apple TV’s Masters of the Air in 2024. He also had a lead role in the streaming series Vampire Academy and appeared in Netflix’s The Sandman.

Viewers may recognise Charlotte Ritchie from the hit comedy series Ghosts, in which she played the lead role of Alison throughout the full show. She was also in Call the Midwife from 2015 to 2018 as Barbara Gilbert and also had a lead role in the final two seasons of Netflix’s You.

Andrew Buchan might feel like one of those faces you can’t quite place - but he has had many roles on TV over the years. He played Mark Latimer in Broadchurch and was Wallace Webb in Netflix’s Black Doves late last year.

