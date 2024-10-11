If you’re worrying about how to keep the family entertained while you’re busying away preparing for Christmas 2024, allow us to give you some suggestions around the North East.
From Hartlepool’s annual pantomime at the Town Hall Theatre to the incredible theatrical work of Slava’s Snowshow in Sunderland, we’ve taken a look across the area to pick 19 festive events for all the family, so you can concentrate on preparing for the busy day.
Many of the events are free, however in the event that you stumble across something that does involve a ticket, many of them can be purchased through Skiddle or at the local box offices in your area.
Here are our top picks for festive events in the region.
1. Fenwick Christmas Window
What will Fenwick's theme be for their Christmas window in 2024? The grand reveal will be streamed on Fenwick's social media platforms on November 3 2024 at 6:30pm before opening to the public on November 4 2024. | National World
2. A Christmas Carol: The Immersive Experience
Walkabout returns with an innovative, thrilling, immersive take on the beloved Dickens classic, beating their record for the UK's largest work of immersive student theatre at Dunelm House, County Durham from November 9 to November 30 2024. | Getty Images
3. Ice Skating at Life Science Centre
Glide, Spin, and Sparkle on Life’s Outdoor Ice Rink!
Experience the magic of winter on Life Science Centre's beloved open-air ice rink, a festive highlight in Newcastle’s calendar. Set against the enchanting backdrop of Times Square, this real ice rink promises fun for skaters of all ages and abilities from November 9 2024 to January 5 2025. | Peter Atkinson
4. Newcastle Christmas Market
This year’s festive celebrations promise something for everyone, with the addition of a brand-new Christmas village in Old Eldon Square, featuring family-friendly activities like Santa’s Stories tipi, an Elf Workshop, and the Rockin’ Reindeer stage. Newcastle Christmas Market begins on November 16 2024 until December 22 2024. | AFP via Getty Images
