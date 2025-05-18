The RHS Chelsea Flower Show will be on TV once again in 2025 💐

It is time for the Chelsea Flower Show once again.

The competition will be in full bloom over the next week.

But how can you watch it on TV?

Your television is about to get a lot prettier over the next week. The Chelsea Flower Show is back for another year and promises to be a treat for the senses.

One of the biggest dates in the gardening calendar, this year’s show will run from today (May 18) to next Sunday (May 25). It will be broadcast by the BBC once again, but will move around channels.

If you are planning to tune in, you might want to make sure you know where to find it. Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch the Chelsea Flower Show on TV?

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show will be broadcast across the BBC including on television and the radio. Coverage will be split between BBC One, Two and iPlayer, it has been confirmed.

The TV schedule for the coming days is as follows:

Sunday 18th May on BBC One at 6pm: Join Sophie Raworth and Adam Frost as they kick off the week with a one-hour launch special.

Join Sophie Raworth and Adam Frost as they kick off the week with a one-hour launch special. Daily, Monday to Friday on BBC One at 2pm: Afternoon programming with Nicki Chapman and Angellica Bell, offering practical take-home gardening tips.

Afternoon programming with Nicki Chapman and Angellica Bell, offering practical take-home gardening tips. Evenings on BBC Two at 8:00pm: Led by Monty Don, Rachel de Thame, and Arit Anderson, with expert insights from Carol Klein, Frances Tophill, and more.

Led by Monty Don, Rachel de Thame, and Arit Anderson, with expert insights from Carol Klein, Frances Tophill, and more. Friday 23rd May on BBC One at 7:30pm: A special evening programme hosted by Sophie Raworth and Adam Frost.

A special evening programme hosted by Sophie Raworth and Adam Frost. Saturday 24th May & Sunday 25th May on BBC One and BBC Two at 5:25pm: End-of-week highlights and reflections on BBC Two and BBC One respectively.

Who are the Chelsea Flower Show presenters?

Nicki Chapman and Angellica Bell will present part of the coverage of the Chelsea Flower Show in 2025. | BBC

Launching the Chelsea coverage on BBC One on Sunday evening, Sophie Raworth and Adam Frost will be joined by Arit Anderson, Rachel de Thame and JJ Chalmers, with special guest, Radio 2’s Jo Whiley. The BBC One team will close the week with a special episode featuring Dame Mary Berry and special guests.

Monty Don leads the BBC Two evening coverage at 8pm and this year he will be fronting the series with Rachel de Thame and Arit Anderson. And contributing to the BBC Two shows will be Carol Klein, Adam Frost, Frances Tophill and new edition to the team designer, Jamie Butterworth.

Once again Nicki Chapman and Angellica Bell front the Daytime coverage, which will focus on accessible, affordable, take-home tips for every type of gardener – from novice to seasoned professional. Joining Angellica and Nicki for the afternoon coverage will be Carol Klein, Frances Tophill, Sue Kent, Toby Buckland, Chris Bavin and new addition Jason Williams (aka The Cloud Gardener).

From celebrity interviews and royal visits to exclusive behind-the-scenes builds, the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 promises a week-long showcase of imagination, craftsmanship, and nature’s finest artistry, an unmissable event for garden lovers and viewers who enjoy all this iconic British event has to offer.

