Cheers! New gin created to celebrate Northumberland Pride

A one-of-a-kind gin has been created to support Northumberland Pride which takes place in June.

The makers of Alnwick Gin have teamed up with organisers of Northumberland Pride to make just 100 bottles of a strawberry and rhubarb spirit, which will only be available to buy at Alnwick’s Taste of Northumbria shop in the Market Place.

Sam Bailey will headline Northumberland Pride 2019

The gin will be available on a first-come first-served basis and orders are now being taken for the product – which will be ready for collection or postage within the next two weeks.

The bottles cost £28 each and to order yours, call 07788433499 or send a message to the Taste of Northumbria shop via its Facebook page.

Lorna Stewart-Hook, chairman of Northumberland Pride, said: “We have been overwhelmed with the support from local businesses, in particular Taste of Northumbria and Alnwick Gin.

“They are helping to spread LGBT+ visibility within the county and showing that Northumberland really does have pride.

“Ten per cent of each bottle sold will be donated to Northumberland Pride which is a fantastic gesture.

“There has been an amazing response to it and we can’t wait to get ours.”

Plans for this year’s Northumberland Pride are gathering pace with a number of events taking place ahead of the main showcase on Saturday, June 1, which is headlined by XFactor winner Sam Bailey.

The Northumberland Pride Pop Up Choir will be hosting three workshops in Hexham, Amble and Bedlington from May 18 to 25, to then appear on stage at the main event.

There is a LGBT+ Church Service, on Wednesday, May 29, at St George’s URC in Morpeth and there is also a raffle on the go, with tickets available to pick up from the Co-op on Bondgate Within in Alnwick as well as Ruby Tuesday in Narrowgate.

And the night before the event, there will be a 5k fun-run taking place.

The main event will once again take place at Alnwick Rugby Club after a march from Alnwick town centre on Saturday, June 1.

It will be hosted by Anna Foster, presenter at BBC Radio Newcastle for the North East. Other acts performing, include local band Matt Dunbar and The Automomous Collective, Lorraine Crosby and duo Summerland, whose singer Sophie Armstrong, aka The Singing Shepherdess, is a judge on BBC One singing show All Together Now.

For more information, visit the Northumberland Pride Facebook Page.