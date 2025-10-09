Jonathan Ross will be hoping to put the show in Celebrity Traitors 📺👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Ross is part of the cast for Celebrity Traitors.

The TV presenter is bringing his love of games to the famous castle.

But is his iconic talk show still on TV?

A major late night talk show host is swapping the sofa for the Traitors Castle. Jonathan Ross is among the 18 stars who have signed up for the first season of Celebrity Traitors.

The Jonathan Ross Show is a firm fixture of weekend TV throughout the year and viewers likely need no introduction to him. He joins a cast that includes the likes of Paloma Faith, Celia Imrie, and Stephen Fry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Jonathan Ross on Celebrity Traitors?

The talk show host has been a fixture on late night TV for years now. He currently presents The Jonathan Ross Show for ITV. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Broadcaster and TV presenter Jonathan Ross likely needs no introduction. He has been a fixture on British television for decades.

His chat show Friday Night with Jonathan Ross aired on the BBC in the early 2000s and 2010s. His latest chat show The Jonathan Ross Show is now on ITV and a new series is expected in early 2026 with a best of version airing in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent years he has also been a judge on The Masked Singer as well as its spin-off The Masked Dancer.

Speaking about if he wants to be a Traitor, he said: “To be honest, I don't really mind but I would like to have the full experience of this game. It'd be great to be both, which would mean starting as a Faithful and then surviving long enough to maybe get seduced.

“But bearing in mind the odds of that happening, there are lots of variables there, so maybe it'd be better just to start as a Traitor. I think being a Traitor is probably more fun.”

He is one of the original trio of Traitors in the new BBC spin-off. See who else is one.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.