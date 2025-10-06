The Celebrity Traitors is just around the corner - and we’ve answered all your questions 👀📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Celebrity Traitors is about to start.

Viewers might be wondering when exactly it is on TV.

We have answered all the questions you might have about the show.

The Celebrity Traitors is almost here and we couldn’t be more excited. The BBC has signed-up an incredible line-up of stars for the highly anticipated spin-off.

Claudia Winkleman is back on hosting duties for this series and will be pulling on her iconic fingerless gloves once more. However, don’t expect her to take it easy on the famous faces once they step through the doors of The Traitors Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is almost time to pull on your very own Traitors’ cloak and watch the chaos play out, but you might have quite a few questions. Here’s all you need to know:

When does The Celebrity Traitors UK start?

Claudia Winkelman hosts The Celebrity Traitors | BBC

Fans only have a couple of days left to wait before the long-awaited series finally arrives. The Beeb revealed the start date for the season during the launch of Strictly Come Dancing last month.

The Celebrity Traitors is due to start on Wednesday (October 8). It will start at 9pm and run for an extended 70 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How many episodes of The Celebrity Traitors are on each week?

In a major twist to the usual Traitors schedule, the all-star spin-off will have just two episodes per week. The show will air on Wednesday and Thursday nights from October 8.

For reference, the main civilian version has had three episodes each week, including one on a Friday.

Where can you watch The Celebrity Traitors UK?

The show will once again be broadcast by the BBC. It will air on BBC One on Wednesdays and Thursdays, starting at 9pm.

The Celebrity Traitors will also be available to watch live and on demand via iPlayer as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is in the cast of The Celebrity Traitors?

The full line-up for the BBC series has been confirmed. It includes the following famous faces:

Alan Carr - Comedian

Cat Burns – Singer/Songwriter

Celia Imrie – Actor

Charlotte Church – Singer/Activist

Clare Balding - Broadcaster and Author

David Olusoga - Historian and Filmmaker

Joe Marler – Former England Rugby Player and Podcaster

Joe Wilkinson - Comedian

Jonathan Ross - Presenter

Kate Garraway - Broadcaster

Lucy Beaumont - Comedian

Mark Bonnar - Actor

Nick Mohammed - Actor and Comedian

Niko Omilana - Content Creator

Paloma Faith - Singer/Songwriter and Actor

Ruth Codd - Actor

Stephen Fry - Actor, Writer, Presenter

Tameka Empson – Actor and Comedian

Tom Daley – Olympian, Author, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur

What prize does the winner of The Celebrity Traitors get?

The celebrities will play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning a cash prize up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

Claudia added: “We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes. I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie."

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.