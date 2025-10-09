Paloma Faith is one of the celebs in the cast of Celebrity Traitors 📺

Paloma Faith is part of the cast for Celebrity Traitors.

The chart-topping crooner is hoping to make it through the BBC’s game.

But what songs is Paloma best known for?

A chart-topping singer is one of the stars heading to the Traitors Castle this month. Paloma Faith is among the 18 famous faces who have signed up for the very first Celebrity Traitors.

The crooner, who is also a songwriter, will be hoping to stay ‘Stone Cold Sober’ and make it to the end of the BBC’s latest game. She joins fellow singer Ruth Codd as well as Olympic legend Tom Daley, TV icon Stephen Fry, and many more.