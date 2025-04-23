The line-up for the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 final has been revealed. After the brutal public vote on Triple Tuesday saw three more housemates leave - the finalists have been locked in.

Just six stars remain - and by the end of the live episode on Friday (April 25), one will be crowned winner. Find out when exactly the final will start.

ITV has also confirmed that voting is already open and viewers can now use their five votes to pick the 2025 winner. See how exactly you can have a say on the result here.

But before you think about voting, remind yourself of which celebrities have made it to the CBB final - and who has missed out.

1 . Michael Fabricant - evicted Day 5 Former Tory MP was the first celebrity out of the house in Series 24. He was evicted on Day 5 and is not one of the finalists | Initial/ ITV Photo: Initial/ ITV Photo Sales

2 . Mickey Rourke - removed Day 6 Hollywood bigshot Mickey Rourke was removed from the house because of his behaviour in Day 6. He has not made it to the 2025 final. | Initial/ ITV Photo: Initial/ ITV Photo Sales

3 . Trisha Goddard - evicted Day 9 Trisha managed to last just over a week in the Big Brother house. She was evicted on Day 9 - and is not one of the 2025 finalists. | Initial/ ITV Photo: Initial/ ITV Photo Sales