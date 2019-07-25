Celebrity 5 Go Barging: watch famous faces tackle life in the slow lane on Channel 5 tonight
Sometimes everyone dreams of a quieter life, away from all the hustle and bustle - and life moseying down the waterways may not sound like a bad idea.
For five celebrities, this daydream has become their reality after signing for a barge-based expedition as part of Channel 5's new series Celebrity 5 Go Barging.
Famous faces on board
Michael Buerk, Shaun Williamson, Amanda Barrie, Anita Harris and John Prescott have teamed up to enjoy the gentlest of jaunts on Caldon Canal in Staffordshire, heading for the heart of Shakespeare country.
The famous quintet struggle to adjust to life in the slow lane, as they're faced with cramped conditions and a few rough nights aboard.
But while it might not be all plain sailing, tonight's episode (26 Jul) sees the celebs trade the countryside for cityscapes, as they drift towards the industrial heart of the potteries in Stoke-on-Trent.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
On their journey, the quintet learn about the area's rich history and share some interesting revelations of their own - including who has showered the least.
The celebs have a lot to learn about life aboard a narrowboat, with steering the 60-foot vessel proving to be something of a difficulty.
When is it on TV?
The second episode of Celebrity 5 Go Barging will air on Channel 5 tonight at 9pm.