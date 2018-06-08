Britain’s Got Talent winner comes to Alnwick for pop-up comedy night

Britain’s Got Talent Winner, Lost Voice Guy is coming to Alnwick for a one-off night of comedy.

The stand-up comedian, Lee Ridley, who performs as Lost Voice Guy, won over the hearts of the nation with his comedy routines to take the BGT crown last weekend.

And on Tuesday, July 17, he will be taking part in the Village People Pop-Up comedy night at the White Swan Hotel in Alnwick.

He will be performing with two other acts, yet to be announced, and the night will be hosted by Matt Reed.

Lee, from Consett, is the first comedian to win Britain’s Got Talent. He was up against another comedian Robert White, and singer songwriter Donchez Dacres in the final. But his routine on Sunday’s live show led him to win the series and take the £250,000 prize money, alongside performing at the Royal Variety Show.

He suffers from neurological condition cerebral palsy which means he can’t speak. Instead he pre-records his routines and plays them via a voice synthesizer on a tablet. Before becoming a comedian full time in 2015 he worked as an online content manager for Sunderland Council.

The Alnwick show itself will kick off at 8pm, however doors will open at 6pm as Mivesi Indian restaurant will be serving up street food from the beer garden with the Belgian Waffle Tuk serving desserts.

The night has been organised by Event North and all the information about it can be found on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eventnorth and their website at eventnorth.co.uk/product/comedyalnwick/

Tickets are £15 per person and are expected to sell out quickly.