Boardmasters 2025: RAYE, The Prodigy and Nelly Furtado among the first names announced for event
- Boardmasters Festival have announced their first wave of acts performing at 2025’s event.
- Among the big names are RAYE, The Prodigy, Nelly Furtado and London Grammar.
- Here’s all 46 acts announced so far, and when you can get tickets to the Cornwall festival.
There is no letting up this time of year when it comes to festivals making their first announcements ahead of the 2025 UK festival season - just in time for Christmas.
While Glastonbury earlier this week announced Sir Rod Stewart as the festival’s first performer and Truck Festival revealed 53 acts performing at their festival, Boardmasters Festival have now followed suit and shown their hand overnight.
The festival, which is set to take place at Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay in Newquay, Cornwall from August 6 to August 10 2025, have named BRIT Award winner RAYE and The Prodigy as their first two headline acts - with the promise of another one to follow in their next announcement.
But not content with naming two headliners, the festival also revealed 44 other acts in their first-wave announcement, including beloved pop star Nelly Furtado, London Grammar, Wet Legs, Kaiser Chiefs, Rizzle Kicks, Franz Ferdinand and Myles Smith - one of those longlisted for the BBC’s Sound of 2025.
Though the first wave looks to be only the tip of the iceberg, with Boardmasters promising another announcement in the run up to the festival, with organisers promising “many more to come” in due course.
Who is confirmed so far to perform at Boardmasters Festival 2025?
- RAYE
- The Prodigy
- Nelly Furtado
- London Grammar
- Maribou State
- Wet Leg
- Kaiser Chiefs
- Rizzle Kicks
- Natasha Bedingfield
- Bou + B Live 24
- Bru-C
- Franz Ferdinand
- Hard Life
- Interplanetary Criminal
- Myles Smith
- Ocean Alley
- Salute
- Ahadadream
- A Little Sound
- Arielle Free
- Badger
- Basslayerz
- Beth Mccarthy
- Bob Vylan
- Fat Dog
- Jazzy
- Newton Faulkner
- Oppidan
- Orla Gartland
- Paris Paloma
- Sally C
- Bakey
- Biianco
- Crybaby
- Dan Shake B2B Charlie Boon
- Deadletter
- Emily Makis
- Gardna
- Joshua James
- Lu.Re
- Luvcat
- Paige Tomlinson
- Sim0ne
- Soft Launch
- Storm Mollison
- Waze
When are tickets on sale for Boardmasters Festival 2025?
Tickets for the 2025 edition of Boardmasters Festival are scheduled to go on sale on November 29 2024 through the festival’s official website (and powered by See Tickets.)
Will you be getting tickets to Boardmasters 2025 off the strength of the first announcement alone, or are you thinking of waiting until the next announcement drops? Let us know what you think about the line-up so far by leaving a comment below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.