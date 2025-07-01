Blind Date is coming back and there is going to be one big change 👀💕

Blind Date is being rebooted by Disney Plus.

The iconic dating show is coming to streaming.

But what can you expect from its return?

Blind Date will be returning to our TV screens in the near future - just not where you would have expected to see it. The legendary dating show is being revived by Disney Plus.

Originally launched in November 1985, Cilla Black famously hosted it for almost two decades. It aired on Saturday nights through to May 2003 on ITV.

Channel 5 briefly resurrected the show between 2017 and 2019, before it ended again. But six years later a fresh version of Blind Date has been announced.

Disney Plus is promising that it will be ‘bigger’ than ever. Here’s all you need to know:

Blind Date revived by Disney Plus

Cilla Black presented the original Blind Date | Avalon/Getty Images

After more than six years since the most recent version came to an end, the legendary series is coming back. A firm fixture of the Saturday night schedule for decades, Blind Date will be making the jump over to streaming.

Confirming the reboot of the iconic show, Disney said: “The ultimate dating series “Blind Date” is back - bigger, better, and bolder than ever.

“The new series will begin in a secret “Blind Date” location, where contestants must choose between three potential suitors, hidden from view behind the legendary “Blind Date” wall, the only thing standing between them and their potential true love just metres away.

“With a host of unique, innovative and head-turning format twists, our daters will see if forever love can truly grow as they spend the summer living together but potential new partners are always lurking behind the wall…”

It means that after coupling up on Blind Date, the show will not end there for the contestants. Instead they will spend the summer together - ala Love Island or Love is Blind.

Sean Doyle, Executive Director of Unscripted at Disney+, added: “Blind Date is a brilliant opportunity to bring everyone’s favourite dating show to a large scale with the potential to resonate with a whole new generation.”

Ten episodes have been ordered by the streaming service - as it also confirmed a documentary series following The Rooneys as well as Jamie and Sophie: Raising Chelsea, featuring Jamie Lang and Sophie Habboo.

When will the Blind Date reboot be released?

Disney Plus has not given a date for when you can expect Blind Date to return, however it says that it will enter production “later this year”. So it will probably be one to look forward to in 2026.

