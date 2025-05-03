Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Britain’s Got Talent will be back for the second live semi-final tonight 😍

The second Britain’s Got Talent semi-final is on tonight.

Even more acts will make it through to the 2025 final.

But what time is it on TV?

After a week’s wait it is time for another Britain’s Got Talent semi-final. Yet more hopefuls will be dreaming of returning to the live stage for the grand final.

It follows the first live show last week and is part of the revamped schedule for 2025. Viewers will also have to get used to the return of the golden buzzer in a ‘series first’ twist.

But what time is BGT on TV this week? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is BGT’s live semi-final on TV today?

Britain's Got Talent viewers are being warned that they will not be able to watch a new episode this weekend. | ITV

The BGT live shows are now in full swing - having started with a bang last week. The competition is reaching the sharp end as the acts draw one step closer to winning the coveted spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

Britain’s Got Talent has been airing on Saturday evenings since February - with most episodes starting at 7pm. Viewers can expect similar timings for the live shows in 2025.

The first live semi-final today (May 3) is set to begin at 7pm. It will run for around two hours and will finish at approximately 9pm.

How to watch the BGT live semi-final?

ITV/ STV has been the home of Britain’s Got Talent ever since it first began all the way back in June 2007. It is hard to believe that the show has been on for almost 18 years.

The current season has been airing on ITV1/ STV and also ITVX/ STV Player on Saturday evenings since February. This will continue for the live shows including tonight’s first semi-final.

