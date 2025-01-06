Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beast Games fans are waiting for the next episode to hit Prime Video 📺

Beast Games is airing weekly on Amazon Prime Video.

The ten episodes will be spread out from December to February.

Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to tune into the show.

A brand new episode of Beast Games will be released in just a few days.

Prime Video is spreading the show out weekly and over the holidays you may have lost track of the release schedule. Fronted by YouTube star MrBeast, the show will have ten episodes in total on the Amazon streaming service.

Taking a unique spin on the internet celebrities unique brand of challenge-based videos, Beast Games sees 1,000 contestants compete for the chance to win $5 million. The prize has been described as one of the largest single prizes in reality television history.

When is the next episode of Beast Games out?

Still image from Beast Games | Amazon MGM Studios/ Beast Games

The streaming series is dropping episodes weekly on Prime Video - and they arrive on a Thursday. The first two episodes were released on December 19 and the series will release a new one every week until February 13.

Fans eagerly awaiting the release of the latest episode - five - will have to wait until this Thursday (January 9). There will be 10 episodes in total in the first season of Beast Games.

When can I binge watch Beast Games?

If you don’t want to have to wait a week between episodes and want to binge it all in one or two sittings, you will have to wait until Thursday February 13. The final episode will arrive on that date, so the full series will be available to subscribers then.

How to watch Beast Games?

The show is a Prime Video exclusive and can only be watched on the streaming service. If you are subscribed to Amazon Prime in any capacity, you can use the video platform.

The app can be downloaded on phones, tablets, video game consoles, streaming sticks and smart TVs. Simply log in with your Amazon account and you can watch Beast Games.

Have you watched Beast Games? Share your thoughts on the show by emailing me: [email protected].