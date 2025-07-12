You won’t want to miss any of the action from Centre Court 👀

Wimbledon will crown its latest women’s champion.

The final is due to take place on Centre Court.

But how can you follow the action at home?

Going to a final at Wimbledon might simply be a dream for most of us - but you can still follow the action at home. The women’s singles final is set to take place on Centre Court.

After nearly two weeks of fierce competition it all comes down to this. Viewers in the UK will have multiple ways to watch the action on TV this year.

But where can you find the final on your television? Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch the Wimbledon women’s final?

A general view of the exterior of Centre Court during Wimbledon | Julian Finney/Getty Images

All of the action from Centre Court will be live on TV for viewers to watch at home. The BBC has been broadcasting coverage daily throughout the tournament - and that includes this weekend’s finals.

The women’s final will be live on BBC One and iPlayer. Clare Balding will lead the coverage on the Beeb.

However this year you will also have the choice to watch the finals live on TNT Sports/ Discovery+ - if you should so wish.

Who are the Wimbledon presenters on BBC?

The Beeb’s presenting, pundit and commentary team includes the likes of Tim Henman, Gigi Salmon, Qasa Alom, Clare Balding, Isa Guha, Andy Stevenson and Andrew Castle.

Clare Badling and Isa Guha will lead the coverage on BBC One and Two respectively. Joining them in the studio will be a stellar line-up of tennis legends, including Grand Slam champions John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, Pat Cash, and Tracy Austin, alongside Tim Henman and Annabel Croft, to provide their insight and analysis throughout the fortnight.

As the tournament reaches its gripping conclusion, Andy Stevenson will present coverage of the wheelchair finals.

Andrew Castle is among the commentators. The full list reads: Andrew Castle, Chris Bradnam, James Burridge, Pat Cash, Naomi Cavaday, Matt Chilton, Andrew Cotter, Annabel Croft, Katherine Downes, Jo Durie, Colin Fleming, Paul Hand, Daniela Hantuchova, Dom Inglot, Abigail Johnson, Anne Keothavong, Robbie Koenig, David Law, Nick Lester, Alicia Molik, Ryan Harrison, John Lloyd, Ronald Mcintosh, Alison Mitchell, Nick Monroe, Nick Mullins, Pete Odgers, Arvind Parmar, Louise Pleming, Simon Reed, Candy Reid, Sam Smith, Liz Smylie, Mel South, Andy Stevenson, Todd Woodbridge plus Jayant Mistry, Louise Hunt and Katie O’Brien for the Wheelchair events.

