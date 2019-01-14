You can learn so much from other people’s photographs

There is nothing like a colourful sunrise landscape, and my first picks of the year are nothing like colourful sunrise landscapes.

Three wildlife shots, two black and white landscapes, one night scene with light trails, one really colourful portrait and a super still life are the choices.

Northumberland Camera Club, Andrew Farmer

Northumberland Camera Club is all about people helping each other to take better pictures, and seeing these great shots will hopefully inspire others to achieve photos to a similar standard.

Look closely at each of these and discover why each one is visually appealing. There is a lot to be learnt from seeing others’ photos.

One thing I really enjoy is bumping into people in the Northumberland Camera Club and putting faces to the names.

Several members are planning informal get-togethers at different locations on February 16 for a gentle photo walk and a cup of coffee afterwards.

Northumberland Camera Club, Gillian Weedy

It’s great meeting other photographers, bouncing ideas of each other and seeing first-hand what others see when they take their photographs.

Everyone is welcome to join Northumberland Camera Club.

Post images to http://bit.ly/PicNland and tag them #PicNorthumberland, giving background about your inspiration. You can also email them to northumberland.gazette@jpimedia.co.uk

Northumberland Camera Club, Tracey Watson

Northumberland Camera Club, Keith Cochrane

Northumberland Camera Club, Kyle Millican

Northumberland Camera Club, Liz Taylor