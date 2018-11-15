WATCH: Sir Elton John stars in John Lewis' Christmas TV ad

This year's John Lewis Christmas advert has been unwrapped and the star of the show is not a bouncing dog or a man on the moon, but none other than Sir Elton John.

The pop superstar sings one of his iconic hits Your Song as his life and career are told in flashback.

The ad, called Boy and the Piano, begins with the lonesome figure of Sir Elton playing the opening notes of the tune before we see scenes of him in a dressing room, singing in a stadium, on a private jet, recording Your Song, playing in a local pub and performing in a school show.

Finally, a four-year-old Elton is depicted running down the stairs on Christmas morning and unwrapping his grandmother's gift of her piano, which is based on real events, according to the department store.

It finishes with the slogan, Some gifts are more than just a gift.

Sir Elton himself kicks off the video, but actors play him at various stages of his life, while the stadium scenes have been recreated with computer-generated imagery.

The ad first airs on television today (Thursday) at 9.15pm during ITV's Dark Heart.