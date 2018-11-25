WATCH: Hundreds enjoy spectacular Christmas lantern parade through Alnwick

An amazing lantern parade led by light and drums group Spark! wound its way through Alnwick yesterday (Saturday), to the delight of hundreds who lined the route.

With dynamic rhythms, spectacular lights and vibrant movements, the group made its way from the Garden to the Market Place, via the Bondgate Tower, accompanied by Father Christmas in a white horse-drawn carriage.

Spark! perform to a packed Alnwick Market Place. Picture by Fiona Mitcheson

The Spark! performers from Worldbeaters Music then gave a show on a stage in the Market Place. The free annual event was organised by The Alnwick Garden.

Spark! on stage in the Market Place. Picture by Fiona Mitcheson