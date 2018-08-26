Warkworth Show 2018: Packed programme proved popular

This year’s Warkworth Show has been hailed as a truly wonderful village day, as almost 2,000 people poured through the gates to enjoy the event.

Staged in the spectacular grounds of Warkworth Castle on Saturday, August 18, the 147th Warkworth Show featured a packed programme with entertainment for all the family.

A floral feast. Picture by Ian Moyes at ivall.uk

The show tent once again featured displays of floral art, baking, prize vegetables, crafts, photography, writing and paintings from all ages, with the children’s section particularly well supported.

The castle grounds hosted entertainers teaching circus skills, tomahawk throwing, sword-fighting and a story tent. Warkworth Drama Group staged plays on the Siege of Warkworth, while there was music from the Alnwick Playhouse Band and Northumbrian Pipers.

Other highlights included dog competitions, a display of classic vehicles and a climbing wall.

A major feature was the annual fun run (report on page 70), which is so popular that entry numbers had to be limited. The race was started by athletics legend Brendan Foster and won by junior Alnwick Harrier, Ollie Telfer (race report, page 70).

Part of the show field. Picture by Ian Moyes at ivall.uk

Show chairman Simon Buist paid tribute to the dozens of volunteers who made the show possible.

Show spokesman, Derek Conway, said: “Warkworth Show is still principally an exhibition of amateur talent but has added a wide variety of events to provide entertainment for every age group.

“That this is achieved by volunteers who live in this small village is remarkable and the show committee thanks Simon Buist.”

CUPS AND TROPHIES:

One of the eye-catching exhibits. Picture by Ian Moyes at ivall.uk

The Jenneson Taylor Cup: JG Elliott. The Robert Punton Memorial Prize: JG Elliott. The Augusta Warters Memorial Cup: Liz Holloway. The Herbert Shaw Cup: J Percival. The Morton Cup: GJ Elliott. The Sir Leonard Milburn Cup: Tony Chesterman. Jim Shepherd Trophy: JG Elliott. The Warkworth House Challenge Cup: JG Elliott. The George Avery Trophy: Trish Grahamslaw. The Jan Archibald Goblet: Sally Black. The Centenary Cup: Tony Cuthbert. The James Jeffrey Cup: Tony Cuthbert. The Jan Archibald Salver: Trish Grahamslaw. The Lynn Hirst Award: John Angus. Burrell Memorial Cup: Marion Hinchley. Elizabeth Carse Rose Bowl: Pauline Fairbairn. Jubilee Cup: Marion Hinchley. Furness-Wellington Salver: Pauline Fairbairn. Lorna Morgan Quaich: Pauline Fairbairn. Angela Clarke Cup: Helen Wilson. Bill Paul Trophy: Stewart Sexton. Coronation Cup: Eileen Watson. WI Salver: Kate Burnham. Kirk Cup: Jacqui Cameron. Pearson Cup: J Scott. Reed Cup: Sally Black. Acklington WI Crystal Bowl: Denise Davidson. Cochrane Award: Len Smith. Emily Mason Trophy: Pat Dodd. Harold Thorley Salver: Janet Buist. Jim Nelson Award: Ellis Rowe. Janet Davison Memorial Trophy: Nadine Hannam. Agnes Punton Memorial Cup: Trish Grahamslaw. The PEC Award: Maureen Gibson. Adam Smith Memorial Cup: John Hobrough. Gray Trophy: Michael Fender. Roxbro House Award: Finlay Telfer. Ian Henderson Prize: Kate Burnham and Flora Steele. Writers’ Trophy – Poetry: Amelia Davis. Writers’ Trophy – Prose Sally Black. Junior Silver Challenge Cup: Nancy Moody. Abbeyfield Salver: Amy Miller Trotter. Michael Charlton Trophy: Niamh Mackintosh. Best exhibit in Early Years/Reception: Elsa Shepherdson. Best exhibit in School Years 1 & 2: Archie Chisholm. Best exhibit in School Years 3 & 4: Annabel Renton. Best exhibit in School Years 5 & 6: Nancy Moody. Best exhibit in School Years 7 & 8: Max Moody. English Heritage Plaque: Fearne Chaytor. English Heritage Cup: Sian McCubbin. Mark Patterson Cup: Sira Burke. Mark Patterson Junior Cup: Joseph Nickalls. Mark Patterson Floral Art Junior Cup: Lily Parks.

Judging in the show tent. Picture by Ian Moyes at ivall.uk

Beautiful blooms. Picture by Ian Moyes at ivall.uk