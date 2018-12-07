Walk in Simonside hills lands reader shot of the week

A walk in the Simonside Hills has resulted in a winning picture in last week’s photographic competition.
Jordan Lawson’s photo picked up 112 Facebook likes to come top of the shots.
Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the title, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes.
A calming picture of Seahouses harbour, by Karolina Tola Isakiewicz, gathered 94 Facebook likes for second place.
In third was Tony Robson’s view of The Bathing House at Howick (92 likes); and Kim Murray’s great shot of Druridge Bay was fourth (72 likes).
Post your pictures at facebook.com/nlandgazette and remember to like your favourites.