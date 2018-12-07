Walk in Simonside hills lands reader shot of the week

A walk in the Simonside Hills has resulted in a winning picture in last week’s photographic competition.

Jordan Lawson’s photo picked up 112 Facebook likes to come top of the shots.

All is calm at Seahouses harbour, in this lovely shot from Karolina Tola Isakiewicz. 94 Facebook likes

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the title, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes.

In third was Tony Robson’s view of The Bathing House at Howick (92 likes); and Kim Murray’s great shot of Druridge Bay was fourth (72 likes).

A fabulous shot of The Bathing House at Howick, by Tony Robson. 92 Facebook likes