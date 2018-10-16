Village takes a look at lives of its men who served the country

An exhibition in Norham, which was held as part of centenary events to mark the end of the First World War, has been a resounding success.

The exhibition was brought together by the Norham and Ladykirk History Society, and told the stories of some of the men who left the village to serve their country in the Royal Navy, Army and RAF in both world wars and the years afterwards, remembering them with photos and short biographies.

It was held at Norham Village Hall.

Life on the Home Front was included, with accounts of evacuees, the Land Army and Home Guard.

A spokesperson for the history society said: “We are very grateful to those who lent us memorabilia and shared their stories.

“We were also pleased that so many people came to see it.”

For more information about the history society and events taking place in Norham, visit the village website at www.norham.org