Two talented young dancers in top ballet

Two talented young dancers from North Northumberland will be appearing on stage in a professional production of the ballet Coppélia.

Duchess’s Community High School pupils Kate Buddle, 15, and Jemma Thew, 14, are in rehearsals for the English Youth Ballet show, which will be on stage at the Hippodrome in Darlington next month.

Kate, who is part of G L Dance, said: “I started dancing when I was four because my sister danced too. I am looking forward to dancing with English Youth Ballet for the whole experience. I’ve danced with the company four times before.

“In the future I’d like to be a professional dancer. I don’t mind which kind of dancing I end up doing, I’d even possibly like to dance in the West End.”

And Jemma, who goes to Alnwick Academy of Dance, said: “I started dancing when I was four-and-a-half. All my friends went to dancing and I wanted to do it too.

“I am looking forward to dancing with English Youth Ballet it gives you really good experience. I have done EYB two times before – I danced in its productions of Swan Lake and Giselle. I’m not sure yet what I’d like to do in the future, probably something academic, I like science and languages.”

The show will be on stage on April 13 and 14. See www.englishyouthballet.co.uk