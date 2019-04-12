Three of the best for Holy Island

FIRST: Claire Dinning posted this amazing shot of Lindisfarne Castle to our Northumberland Camera Club, run by photographer Ivor Rackham. 711 Facebook likes
It was Holy Island hat-trick in your favourite reader pictures of the week.

Claire Dinning’s amazing shot of Lindisfarne Castle was top of the polls, with a colossal 711 likes, as the iconic location bagged three of the top four places.

A beautiful sunrise over the Pilgrims Way to Holy Island by Calum Gladstone. 340 Facebook likes

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the title, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes.

Second was sunrise over Pilgrims Way, by Calum Gladstone (351 likes); daffodils at Alnwick Castle by William Simpson was third (272 likes); and sunrise over Lindisfarne Castle by Lyn Douglas was fourth (219 likes).

A host of golden daffodils at Alnwick Castle by William Simpson. 189 Facebook likes

Here's a lovely picture to start your day - sunrise over Lindisfarne Castle by Lyn Douglas. 206 Facebook likes

