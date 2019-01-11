The sky at night is top of the shots in reader contest

The famous dark skies above Northumberland often inspire photographers.

This week was no exception as Richard Smith’s view of the stars at Howick’s Bathing House was the top reader image of the week, with 469 Facebook likes.

Lovely picture of Bamburgh Castle taken by May McConnell on New Year's Day. 421 Facebook likes

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the title, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes.

May McConnell’s lovely picture of Bamburgh Castle on New Year’s Day was second (421 likes); third was Carmelle Stewart Hook’s shot of Embleton Bay (209 likes); fourth was Eddie Walker’s gorgeous picture of The Couple at Newbiggin in moonlight (151 likes).

Post your pictures at facebook.com/nlandgazette and remember to like your favourites.

A gorgeous shot of Embleton Bay by Carmelle Stewart-Hook. 209 Facebook likes