Supporters strut their stuff on the catwalk to raise hospice funds

A fashion show will take place at Alnwick’s Duchess’s Community High School in aid of HospiceCare North Northumberland.

The annual event, on Friday, March 29, will see supporters of HospiceCare North Northumberland transform themselves into catwalk models to showcase the latest fashion trends.

HospiceCare Fashion Show - youngsters show off on the catwalk

Models will be wearing collections from Nutmeg Children’s Wear at Morrisons, Boutique Ravello, Dorothy Perkins, Hotspur 1364, The Emporium and sustainable brand JustHarry designs.

There will also be a parade of exclusive vintage items from the 100 Years Of Fashion exhibition at Bailiffgate Museum and Gallery, and students from DCHS showcasing their Project Catwalk designs – outfits they have upcycled from charity shops.

There will be entertainment by the talented students of the school performing highlights from their previous sell-out musicals.

Rebecca Taylor, fund-raiser at HospiceCare, said: “We are thrilled to be holding our 2019 fashion show at the Duchess’s Community High School in association with the textiles, food technology, music and drama departments.

HospiceCare fashion Show picture by Simon Nolan

“Our models were amazing last year and we know they will once again pull out all the stops to deliver an inspirational performance. We are so delighted that our local retailers are once again supporting this event, with some exciting new additions”.

Tickets are £10 from www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk or from Boutique Ravello, Hotspur 1364 and The Emporium, or by calling HospiceCare on 01665 606515.

