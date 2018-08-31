Storm clouds at harvest time wins picture challenge

It has been a couple of weeks of contrasting weather.

One minute, it’s glorious sunshine, the next it’s black up above and the rain is stotting down!

This has been a fantastic and regular sight this summer - dolphins playing along the Northumberland coast. Lisa Patterson even managed to capture Bamburgh Castle in the background. 221 Facebook likes

That is reflected in Claire Ashby’s picture showing the perils of being a farmer and racing the rain at Hetton Law, near Doddington.

It became the most-liked image on our Facebook page, with 231 likes.

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the banner, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes the previous week.

The fantastic sight of dolphins playing along the Northumberland coast was captured by Lisa Patterson, who even managed to get Bamburgh Castle in the background. It attracted 221 likes to take second place. In third, with 174 likes, was a magnificent picture by Neil Milburn – cutting wheat at Chesterhill Farm overlooking Budle Bay.

A magnificent sight captured by Neil Milburn - cutting wheat at Chesterhill Farm overlooking Budle Bay this week. 174 Facebook likes

Derek Taylor’s photo at Rennington Scarecrow Festival earned him fourth place, with 139 likes.

Post your pictures at facebook.com/nlandgazette