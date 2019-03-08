Steps in the sand is top of shots

A typical Northumberland view – footsteps on a deserted beach – was your choice as the reader picture of the week.

Jane Foley’s lovely photo taken on a sunny day on Bamburgh beach was top of the polls, with 179 likes.

Not so much a bird's eye view as a lion's. Spectacular shot of Alnwick at sunrise by David Taylor, seen from the top of the Tenantry Column. 150 Facebook likes

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the title, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes.

In second was a shot of from the top of the Tenantry Column, Alnwick, by David Taylor (150 likes); Warkworth Castle pictured through the masts at Amble by Kitty Farrell was third (143 likes); and Anita McDonald’s Farnes trip was fourth (113 likes).

Warkworth Castle pictured through the masts from Amble by Kitty Farrell. 143 Facebook likes

Coquet Island and its unusual square-towered lighthouse, pictured by Judith Hardisty. 138 Facebook likes